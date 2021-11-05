Nmecha called up and five players return for Liechtenstein and Armenia games

National head coach Hansi Flick gave a first-team call up to Lukas Nmecha and five other returning players in the latest 27-man Germany national squad for the final two 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Armenia this month. The five players returning to the squad after being left out are Julian Draxler from Paris St.-Germain, Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt, Christian Günter of SC Freiburg, Manchester City’s Ilkay Gündogan and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp.

The squad will meet up on Monday evening in Wolfsburg, the location of their next game. They will face Liechtenstein in the Volkswagen Arena on November 11th (20:45 CET). An away game in Yerevan against Armenia will follow three days later on the 14th (18:00 CET).

Germany have already beaten their upcoming opponents in the process of qualifying for Qatar 2022. They have beaten Liechtenstein five times in all, most recently winning 2-0 in a qualifier in St. Gallen back in September. “Die Mannschaft” have faced Armenia four times, winning their most recent meeting, also in September, 6-0 in Stuttgart.