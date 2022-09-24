Nmecha and Rüdiger to miss England clash

created by mmcr,rs
Head coach Hansi Flick will have to do without Lukas Nmecha when his Germany side take on England at Wembley Stadium on Monday (20:45 CEST). The Wolfsburg striker is suffering from knee problems and will not be available for selection.
Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger will also miss out after he picked up a yellow card in Germany’s 1-0 defeat to Hungary in Leipzig on Friday night.
