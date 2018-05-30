Niklas Süle: "Everyone wants to show their qualities"

Niklas Süle was also involved in Germany’s 2-0 win over the DFB U20s, and he too is fighting for a place in the final World Cup squad. The Bayern München centre back spoke to DFB.de about Saturday’s international friendly in Klagenfurt against Austria, the team’s World Cup preparations and Manuel Neuer.

NIKLAS SÜLE ON...

... World Cup preparations: I arrived a bit later because of the cup final. I got the feeling straight away that the players were raring to go. The other latecomers and I needed a bit of time to find our feet, but we’re at a good level now.

... Manuel Neuer: Manu made those saves in training like he’d never been away. His physical ability is astonishing – he’s the best goalkeeper in the world. He was superb again today, made two or three great saves. In the first of the two friendlies I played in the same team as him, and he’s fantastic at keeping us organised – he’s very important to us.

... the level of the Germany U20s: I would have been very pleased if I were in the U20s and able to play against the national team. The lads were really sharp and caused us a lot of problems.

... the friendly against Austria: It’s an important test for the whole team. Austria have a very good team, so we will work hard and might even tire ourselves out, but we need to click as a team. Everyone wants to show their qualities in order to get on that plane to Russia.

... his chances on the pitch at centre back: We have superb players in that position. I know Mats Hummels from FC Bayern and I hope Jerome is fit for the World Cup. I think Joachim Löw will chose the best option; it won’t be easy for him, but he never wanted it to be.

... aspiring players: It’s nice that so many players from the Confed Cup are still around, we were a team back then. Obviously it’s fantastic for the DFB when so many players have made the first team who have already played in the youth teams. That shows that it’s the right path to take early on.

... supposed Bayern frustration: We were obviously really disappointed after the second leg against Real Madrid, and we weren’t as good in the games after that. We didn’t play well in the DFB Pokal final either, but now there’s only one thing on our mind: to be in the World Cup squad play an important role.