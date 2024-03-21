Nike to be new DFB kit supplier from 2027

The German Football Association (DFB) will enter a kit partnership with Nike Inc from 2027 until 2034. Nike will supply kit for all of Germany’s national teams and will support German football in its entirety.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said: “We’re looking forward to working together with Nike and we’re pleased with the trust placed in us. The future partnership allows the DFB to fulfil central functions with a view to a comprehensive development of football in Germany in the coming decade. However, it’s also clear that we will fully commit to achieving joint success with our long-standing and current partner adidas, who German football owes a great deal to for more than seven decades of cooperation, until December 2026.

Grunwald: “Looking into a financially stable future”

Dr. Holger Blask, Managing Director of the DFB GmbH & Co. KG, explained: “Awarding a contract to our future kit supplier Nike is the result of a transparent and non-discriminatory tender procedure. Nike made by far the best financial offer and additionally impressed with the content of their vision, which also included a clear commitment to supporting amateur and grassroots sport, as well as the sustainable development of women’s football in Germany. The timing of the tender procedure is normal in terms of the planning and lead times, and it was discussed beforehand with all the relevant stakeholders.”

DFB treasurer Stephan Grunwald said: “The DFB is a central social institution with the 7.3 million people that it represents and it has a unique selling point among sports federations: It supports its members financially and isn’t financed by these members. This helps to preserve football as a national sport and makes it possible to offer club memberships at comparatively low prices. We’re grateful to be able to look into a financially stable future again due to Nike’s commitment as an association.”