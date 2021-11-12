Nightmare start sees U21s beaten by Poland

The U21 national team has suffered its first setback under head coach Antonio Di Salvo. A poor start saw Germany beaten 4-0 by Poland in Großaspach in the fifth game of qualification for the upcoming European Championship. With twelve points on the board after the first four games, Germany remain top of group B regardless. Israel and Poland are level in second on ten points.

The U21s see out the year on Tuesday (18.15 CET) when they face the pointless San Marino in Ingolstadt. Only first place in the group will be good enough to punch a ticket for EURO 2023, which will be held in Romania and Georgia.

Burkardt: "The first ten minutes were a disaster”

"The first ten minutes were really just a disaster. Everything that we could possibly have imagined went wrong,” said captain Burkardt. Di Salvo was reserved in his judgement: "It felt like it was 3-0 before the game had even really got going. Eventually the team showed some good spirit. In the end we ran out of steam.”

Köln youngster Jan Thielmann was handed his U21 debut but Germany got off to the worst start possible. The visitors found themselves 3-0 up after just 15 minutes. Adrian Benedyczak netted a brace (5’, 12’) before Michal Skoras (15’) extended the lead. To add to Germany's woes, Jean-Manuel Mbom saw red in the 19th minute. Kacper Kozlowski (90’) scored Poland's fourth shortly before the end.

In general, Germany were in control in chilly Großaspach, but it was Poland who broke forward quicker and took their chances when they came. The first setback came after Erik Schuranov’s misplaced pass left Benedyczak free in front of Hoffenheim goalkeeper Luca Philipp. The Polish striker, who plays for Italian side Parma at club level, made it 2-0 with a chip following the visitors’ next counter-attack.

Skoras settled things early on, breaking free from a tangle with Mbom and firing in from a tight angle. Werder midfielder Mbom was dismissed shortly after for a poor challenge on Benedyczak.

Burkardt and co. wasteful in front of goal

The European champions of 2009, 2017 and 2021 showed heart in what remained of the game, dictating the game and crafting numerous opportunities of their own. The goal just wouldn't come, however. Captain Jonathan Burkardt (31’) went close, as did Angelo Stiller with a free-kick against the post (45’).

The second half also saw Germany have their chances, but Burkardt (54’), Malick Thiaw (56’) and Yannik Keitel (63’) let good opportunities go to waste.

created by mmc/ml