The Nigeria national team have hope once again of reaching the last sixteen after a 2-0 win over Iceland this afternoon. Ahmed Musa scored a brace in the second half to fire the Super Eagles, coached by German Gernot Rohr, to victory. Former Hoffenheim player Gylfi Sigurdsson missed a penalty in the 83rd minute.

The deciding games in Group D take place on June 26th as Nigeria take on Argentina and Croatia face Iceland to decide who will join Croatia in the last 16.