Nico Schulz will be out for the game against Northern Ireland after picking up a partial ligament tear to a tarsal in his left foot. The Borussia Dortmund full back has left the team’s hotel in Hamburg.

After the 4-2 loss to the Netherlands, the team will now turn their attentions to the game against Northern Ireland on Sunday morning where Joachim Löw’s team will attempt to take down the Group C leaders.