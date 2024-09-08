Niclas Füllkrug: "We were able to carry the excitement from the EUROs with us”

The Germany men's national team got off to a perfect start in the Nations League with a 5-0 win against Hungary. After the game the player spoke about the game.

Niclas Füllkrug: It was the first game after the EUROs, and a home game as well. The Nations League is an interesting competition because of the quality of opposition. Hungary have made it difficult for us time and time again in the last few years, but we were able to carry the excitement from the EUROs with us and are pleased to have made the fans happy by getting the win. It is really fun playing there upfront with Musiala and Wirtz. Germany will have a lot of fun with them in the future as well. We were able to create a lot of space in behind and make runs in behind meaning that we were able to build a good, varied approach in attack.

Joshua Kimmich: We controlled the game well, and honestly could've been leading by more in the first half. Then, I wouldn't have thought that we would have the kind of half we did in the second because I thought that the first five to ten minutes weren't so good from us. It is always difficult to replace people like that (in reference to the international retirements of Müller, Neuer, Kroos and Gündogan), especially with their experience. But it is important for the boys to grow into it. We are hoping for more games like this.

Julian Nagelsmann: At the start of the game, we still played quite sloppily and weren't fully in the game. We didn't have much control of our passing game, but then we became more dominant and really should have taken the lead quicker. Then we started to enjoy ourselves even more and won the ball a lot. The group overall just need something, but right now when two players find themselves playing like Wirtz and Musiala are, it's an absolute dream.

Jamal Musiala: It was really enjoyable. We were able to build on the joy from the EUROs. Now, we are able to build some Chemistry and play ourselves into form for the World Cup. Playing with Flo (Wirtz) is a lot of fun. When we're both confident, I can just play with him the whole evening.

Pascal Groß: There was an amazing atmosphere in the stadium. Obviously a 5-0 at home helps to keep the excitement going. It was a super team performance, everyone put in a proper shift today and we created a lot of chances. I know my strengths: playing the boys upfront through, even if I play a bit more calmly.

created by mmc/al