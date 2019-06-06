Nia Künzer to conduct DFB-Pokal first round draw on 15th June

The draw for the 2019/20 DFB-Pokal first round will take place on 15th June. 64 teams will go into the draw as the adventure towards Berlin begins once more. Several amateur teams will also be in the pot hoping to start a memorable cup adventure. DFB.de provides you with everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When does the draw begin?

The DFB-Pokal first round draw will take on Saturday, 15th June in the German football museum in Dortmund and will start at 18:00 CEST.

Who is conducting and overseeing the draw?

Nia Künzer, who was part of the DFB-Frauen team that won the 2003 Women’s World Cup, will be conducting the draw. DFB vice president Peter Frymuth will oversee the draw.

How many pots will there be for the draw?

Two pots will be used for the draw. The 18 Bundesliga teams and the 14 highest ranked Bundesliga 2 teams from the 2018/19 season will be placed in pot one. The remaining four teams from the second tier will go into the second pot alongside the four highest ranked teams from the 3. Liga and the 24 teams who have qualified through their respective regional cup competitions.

How have the 64 teams qualified for the first round?

As with every year, the 36 teams in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 from the 2018/19 season automatically qualify for the DFB-Pokal first round. This also applies to the top-four ranked teams from this season’s 3. Liga. The remaining 24 places are allocated to sides based on regional cup competitions. In theory, a Kreisliga team can progress all the way to the DFB-Pokal first round as a result of regional cup success. The winner of each of these 21 regional cup competitions is guaranteed a place in the first round regardless of what division they play in. Due to the number of member clubs in the Bavarian, Westphalia and Lower Saxony football associations, they are each given a second participant for the DFB-Pokal first round.

Are certain teams given home advantage in the DFB-Pokal first round?

The lower ranked teams are usually given home advantage in the DFB-Pokal until the quarter-finals in the event that two amateur teams face each other. In this scenario, the team drawn first is given home advantage for the match. The exchange of home advantage is not allowed in the DFB-Pokal.

When will each round of the 2019/20 DFB-Pokal take place?

Round one: 9th-12th August 2019

Round two: 29th/30th October 2019

Round of sixteen: 4th/5th February 2020

Quarter-finals: 3rd/4th March 2020

Semi-finals: 21st/22nd April 2020

Final: 23rd May 2020

When will the exact timings of each fixture be announced?

At the very earliest, the exact kick-off times for each DFB-Pokal first round tie will be announced ten to twelve days after the draw has been conducted.

