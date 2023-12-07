Nia Künzer appointed as the DFB’s sporting director for women's football

On January 1st 2024, Nia Künzer will take on the role of sporting director for women’s football at the DFB. The 34-year-old will be responsible for both the Germany women’s first team and the U20s, which was decided on unanimously by the DFB GmbH & Co. KG supervisory board and board of shareholders.

Künzer won the World Cup with Germany in 2003 and scored the Golden Goal against Sweden in the final. She was capped 34 times by the senior side and was a seven-time Women’s Bundesliga and Women’s DFB-Pokal winner at club level. Künzer also won three UEFA Women’s Cups during her time with 1. FFC Frankfurt. She was ARD’s women’s football expert for a number of years, and most recently worked as a department head at Gießen’s governmental presidential board in Hesse.

Neuendorf: “A perfect candidate for the position”

“Nia Künzer is a perfect candidate for the position of the DFB’s sporting director for women’s football. She’s got a strong personality, a wide-ranging network of contacts and she’s always had her finger on the pulse of the women’s game. I really value her professional expertise as a former player, and her leadership experience, which she has also acquired through her career outside of football. Her critical approach, ability to offer new perspectives, strong social skills and exceptional football knowledge will allow the DFB to make progress in this extremely important area,” said DFB president Bernd Neuendorf.

“I’m really looking forward to the task ahead and feel grateful that I’m bring trusted in this position. Big challenges lie ahead of us. Women’s football has great potential, and our national team are at the forefront of our sport’s development. In order to improve in every area, it’s crucial that we get ourselves back on a positive track and start to win titles again. I want to make my contribution towards this, together with a motivated and experienced team at the DFB,” Künzer explained.