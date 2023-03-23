New women’s national team away kit from adidas

The German Football Association (DFB) and partner adidas have today released a new away shirt, which will be worn by the Germany’s women’s team during the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The current white home shirt with a vertical black stripe down the middle will continue to be used.

The design of the new away shirt is inspired by the dark green colours of different forested areas in Germany – from the Schwarzwald to the Zauberwald. The unique pattern in shades of green across the whole shirt creates a link to Germany’s expansive forests, which cover just under a third of the country. The logos are in gold, with the classic three stripes on the shoulder, as well as the detailing around the neck and on the sleeves, also in gold. Black shorts and a black trim to the shirt completes the look.

"We will wear this shirt with a lot of joy and pride"

"I really like the new away kit," said Jule Brand. "We are looking forward to the kit appearing in the game away against the Netherlands and then again in the World Cup this year in Australia and New Zealand. We will wear this shirt with a lot of joy and pride."

The new Women’s national team away shirt is available at the official DFB fanshop. The fan version costs 90 EUR, while the authentic version which will be worn by the players, is available for 140 EUR. The shirt is being worn for the first time in the game against the Netherlands on 7th April.