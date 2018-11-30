New Germany Women’s coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg officially unveiled

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg was officially unveiled as the new head coach for the Germany Women’s national team this Friday. The 50-year-old joined DFB president Reinhard Grindel, national teams and academy director Oliver Bierhoff and sporting director for national teams Joti Chatzialexiou at a press conference at the DFB headquarters in Frankfurt am Main.

Her coaching team, made up of Britta Carlson, Thomas Nörenberg and goalkeeping coach Michael Fuchs, was also presented. Patrik Grolimund, a colleague of Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s in the Switzerland setup, will also come on board as a fitness coach. Voss-Tecklenburg has signed a contract running until the end of EURO 2021. She was head coach of the Switzerland Women up until mid-November, but now takes over from Horst Hrubesch, after he led the team to World Cup qualification since filling the role on an interim basis in April.

“I’m very much looking forward to this exciting task, but also the many challenges and opportunities that it brings with it,” said Voss-Tecklenburg. “Together with my coaching staff, our goal is to take this team on a brave and innovative path in order to generate new excitement for both the fans and ourselves. Clear communication and transparency are key factors in that process. Horst Hrubesch has got the team playing good football again. Now we want to build on that so we can further develop the team and women’s football in Germany as a whole – from the domestic leagues right through to our youth teams.”

Grindel: “Highly-skilled coach with international experience”

“We’re delighted to have brought in a highly-skilled coach with international experience in Martina Voss-Tecklenburg,” said Reinhard Grindel. “I am convinced that she will develop women’s football at every level so that we can meet our aspirations of continuing to play a leading role in this important area of the game in the future. My thanks of course go to Horst Hrubesch as well, who took over the women’s team in a tricky situation and got them back on the road to success.”

“I’m confident that Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will make the best of the possibilities afforded to her in this new setup,” said Oliver Bierhoff. “The harmonisation with the men’s game provides new opportunities for the women’s team: access to innovative teaching methods, new talent-development potential and the use of every resource we have available to the national teams. As director of the national teams and academy, my goal is for German football to be a role model by enjoying success and showing progress. The Germany Women will play a big part in that under this new structure.”

“Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s comprehensive international experience and superb skill set were determining factors in her appointment,” said Joti Chatzialexiou. “She also has a strong personality and has added professionalism and innovation to the women’s game in Switzerland. Together with Britta Carlson, Thomas Nörenberg, Michael Fuchs and Patrik Grolimund, we have the perfect setup to enjoy international success once again."

Serial title-winner as player and coach

DFB vice president for women’s and girls’ football Hannelore Ratzeburg is also delighted to have Voss-Tecklenburg on board. “It’s great to have a former Germany player as coach, and she has gathered a lot of experience as a coach working at both club and international level. Part of our philosophy is to keep our former players involved in the women’s game after their playing career, and hopefully it will encourage others to do the same.”

As a player, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg earned 125 caps for Germany, winning four European Championships and finishing as a runner-up at the 1995 Women’s World Cup. Her coaching career began in 2008 with FCR 01 Duisburg, who she led to two DFB-Pokal wins and a UEFA Cup. After a brief stint with FF USV Jena, she took over as Switzerland Women’s head coach in 2012. Three years later, she led them to their first World Cup participation, followed by a European Championship debut in 2017.