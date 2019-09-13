New DFB-All-Stars to play Azzurri Legends on 7th October in Fürth

The DFB will celebrate the launch of the new DFB-All-Stars with a game against Italy on 7th October (18:00 CEST) at the Sportpark Ronhof in Fürth. Many former Germany internationals will take part, all of whom have either made at least one appearance in Germany colours or have been called up to the national side in the past.

Many European and world champions will make up the all-star cast, including Jürgen Klinsmann, Guido Buchwald, Thomas Berthold, Uwe Bein, Thomas Helmer, Torsten Frings and Jens Nowotny. On the other side, the Italians boast plenty of former world champions themselves with the likes of Francesco Totti, Andrea Pirlo, Fabio Cannavaro, Gennaro Gattuso and Gianluca Zambrotta all cluding in the Azzuri squad.

Klinsmann: “Both teams have fantastic footballers”

DFB General Secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius said: “We still hold a great connection to many of our former players and we’re really pleased that we can strengthen this bond further with an official legends match. I’m sure that this game will be a celebration of football, where fans can enjoy sporting legends and a great piece of entertainment all in one. Games against Italy have always been special to us and we couldn’t wish for anyone better to launch our national legends team against. “

Jürgen Klinsmann said: “I’m really looking forward to this game. It will be a real pleasure to be reunited once again with some of the 1990 World Cup champions again, as well as some of the younger lads who played in the 2006 home tournament. There will be plenty of big names on show, not just on our side but also for the Italians. I’m just looking forward to a reunion with old friends and acquaintances. Both teams have fantastic players in them and I’m sure that it’ll be a really nice evening in Fürth.”

created by mmc/sg