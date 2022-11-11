New call-ups for the U21s: Di Salvo calls up Huseinbasic, Malone and Weißhaupt for the first time

Head coach Antonio Di Salvo has named his U21 squad for the last international of the year in Ancona against Italy (19th November, 17:30 CET). Among the 23-player squad are two prominent returnees in Jonathan Burkhardt (FSV Mainz 05) and Kevin Schade (SC Freiburg), who both missed the last two internationals against France (1-0 loss) and England (3-1 loss).

Denis Huseinbasic (1. FC Köln), Maurice Malone (Wolfsberger AC) and Noah Weißhaupt (SC Freiburg) have been called up to the U21s for the first time. Di Salvo has to deal with the absence of Josha Vagnoman (VfB Stuttgart), Faride Alidou and the suspended Ansgar Knauff (both Eintracht Frankfurt). Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton) and Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) have been selected by Germany head coach Hansi Flick in his squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

"We want keep measuring ourselves up against the best, with Italy the next high-calibre team that lies ahead of us," said Di Salvo. "Through exactly this kind of game we will be able to perfectly prepare for the European Championship this coming year. We are hoping that we can build on our good moments from the games against France and England and take a step further in our development."

Bella Kotchap and Moukoko in the World Cup squad

The U21s coach carried on: "I am really pleased for Armel and Youssoufa. To play in the World Cup is the biggest thing in football. That they are already taking part in the tournament at this age is a special commendation of these players and all of the clubs, associations and coaches that played a part in their development. We wish both of them and the team all the best."

Joti Chatzialexiou, Sports Manager of the Talent Promotion Program, said: "We are looking forward to a highly watchable international game against Italy. Through good co-operation with the clubs we have still been able to go into this classic fixture with a strong group of players, even in this period with the winter World Cup, numerous tours abroad and outside of the official release period. It is excellent that some clubs have released so many players. Unfortunately, there are also teams that judge the value of internationals games against their own friendlies differently. We are focussing on the positive examples however, and go into this international as full of passion and engaged as ever."

U21s at adidas Home Ground

The U21s meet at Home Ground on the adidas complex in Herzogenaurach this Sunday. The building complex at Home Ground is an extension of the adidas Campus where the men’s and women’s national teams were accommodated for the last European Championships and since then has served as accommodation for a number of athletes and teams, as well as a conference centre for employees. In building Home Ground and in its subsequent usage, a special emphasis has been placed on sustainability.

On the Sunday morning after the game against Italy, the team will travel back to Germany and then meet again in March 2023 to complete the last two official internationals before the U21 European Championship in Romania and Georgia (from 21st June to 8th July 2023). The defending champions have been drawn in Group C with Israel, Czechia and England. The group winner and second-placed side will reach the quarter-finals. From this round the teams play each other in a knock-out format.