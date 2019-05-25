Neuer: “You couldn’t have written a better script”

After winning the Bundesliga title, FC Bayern Munich can now add the DFB-Pokal to their trophy haul for the season. The Bavarian outfit won the final in the Olympiastadion 3-0 against RB Leipzig. The win secures Bayern’s twelfth win in their history. DFB.de presents the reaction to a pulsating match.

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich): I was fully motivated for the final. I worked hard in training to make sure I could play. My return was perfect timing. You couldn’t have written a better script. Coach Kovac always believed in me and told me I would stand my ground today. I’m pleased for Arjen Robben, Franck Ribéry and Rafinha, as we’re bidding them farewell with a win. They’re an important part of FC Bayern, and without them we might not have been able to celebrate all of our successes.

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): We wanted the double, and we did everything to get it. We played really well. Everyone did their bit. In the end we can say that this season was really, really good for us.

Niko Kovac (Bayern Munich’s coach): Leipzig were the toughest opponents that we could have faced. They played very well, but Manuel Neuer kept us in the game. All in all, it was a deserved win. We were a fraction better.

Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich): The title is very valuable. It’s nice that I can say goodbye having won the Meisterschale and the Pokal. I’m really looking forward to celebrating with the team.

Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig): It’s a tough day for us. We actually played well, but failed to take our chances. Luck just wasn’t on our side. Bayern deserved to win. We simply let too much slide by.

Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig): In the end, Bayern deservedly won. Despite that, we had our chances. We’re still disappointed at the moment – it’s hard to take. It was a big day for RB Leipzig as a club, but in the end it unfortunately didn’t work out.

Oliver Mintzlaff (RB Leipzig Sporting Director): There’s now a large amount of disappointment. When you’re here in Berlin, you want to win. We had a solid first 30 minutes, in which we had to take the lead. After conceding, we were a bit unnerved. At the end of the day, it’s a deserved defeat.