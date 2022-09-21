Neuer to wear “One Love” armband as a statement against discrimination

In a statement against discrimination and for diversity, Germany captain Manuel Neuer will wear a special armband for the upcoming Nations League games and during the World Cup in Qatar. The armband is adorned with a heart in rainbow colours and displays the caption “One Love.”

This is a joint campaign with the national teams of England, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Wales, France, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. The idea originated within the UEFA Working Group initiative, which was set up to deal with issues relating to human and workers rights in Qatar and is working with a number of European football associations. The DFB’s representative within the group is general secetary Heike Ullrich.

Neuer: “Our love of football unites us”

Manuel Neuer: “Our love of football unites us all. No matter where you come from, what you look like and who you love. Football is there for everyone and our sport must stand up for the people across the world who face discrimination and exclusion. I am proud to be sending out this message with my colleagues from the other national teams. Every single voice counts.”

Neuer will wear the “One Love” armband for the first time in the Friday’s UEFA Nations League match against Hungary in Leipzig (20:45 CEST). It will then be worn the following Monday when Germany take on England at Wembley (20:45 CEST). Germany’s World Cup campaign begins on 23rd November against Japan in Ar-Rayyan (14:00 CET). Flick’s side are then set to take on Spain on 27th November in Al-Khor and their third and final group game is against Costa Rica on 1st December (20:00 CET).