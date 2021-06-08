Neuer: “The 7-1 against Brazil felt a bit more special”

It was typical Manuel Neuer - following Germany's comfortable 7-1 win over Latvia on Monday night, the captain's perfectionism saw him frustrated by the goal conceded despite the big victory that marked a century of caps. "It's difficult for me," said the goalkeeper after Germany's final warm-up friendly ahead of the European Championship in Düsseldorf. "The 7-1 against Brazil felt a bit more special."

The goal in question, scored by Aleksejs Saveljevs in the 75th minute, was a "dream goal" according to Neuer, speaking after his 100th international appearance. "We have to do a better job of closing him down, that's for sure." Nevertheless, the Germany players were all happy with the successful result.

"An unbelievable feeling"

The fact that Neuer is the first German goalkeeper to join the elite club of players to have reached triple figures for international appearances is something that the captain for club and country is very proud of. "It's an unbelievable feeling to have reached a century of caps and to think back over the past 100 matches." The 35-year-old also made sure to thank Joachim Löw and his coaching staff, as well as his current and former teammates.

Neuer was optimistic when asked about Germany's first match of the upcoming EUROs against world champions France on 15th June in Munich (21:00 CEST). "I have a very good impression of the boys. We have a lot of trust in each other. It won't be easy as we have a tough group, but we're an unpleasant team to play against. I have a good feeling about the tournament."