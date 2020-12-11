Neuer nominated for ‘The Best Goalkeeper’ award

Germany national team goalkeeper Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern München has been shortlisted alongside Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) and Allison Becker (Liverpool) for the FIFA Best Goalkeeper of the Year award. The winner will be revealed on 17th December at a virtual ceremony in Zurich.

Two German coaches have made the final three of their category, with treble-winner Hansi Flick (FC Bayern München) and Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool) up for the award. The two Germans are joined by Argentine Marcelo Bielsa of Leeds United.

Lewandowski, Messi and Ronaldo nominated

Poland international Robert Lewandowski is one step closer to seeing his dream of being named World’s Best 2020 come true. The FC Bayern forward is joined on the shortlist by Lionel Messi (Argentina/Barcelona) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juventus).

Pernille Harder (Denmark/Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (England/Man City) and Wendie Renard (France/Lyon) are on the shortlist for the Women’s award. As for the Best Coach award, the final three is made up of Emma Hayes (England/Chelsea), Jean-Luc Vasseur (France/Lyon) and Netherlands national team coach Sarina Wiegman.