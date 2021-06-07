Neuer makes 100th appearance for Germany

created by dfb/asv
Manuel Neuer is the first goalkeeper to reach 100 caps for Germany. The five-time world's best goalkeeper made his 100th appearance for Die Mannschaft on Monday (7th June) in a friendly against Latvia. Just 16 players have ever reached this milestone for Germany.
Lothar Matthäus is Germany's record appearance-maker, with 150. Out of the current EURO 2020 squad, Toni Kroos and Thomas Müller have also made 100 appearances for their country.
