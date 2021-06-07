News

    Neuer makes 100th appearance for Germany

    Manuel Neuer is the first goalkeeper to reach 100 caps for Germany. The five-time world's best goalkeeper made his 100th appearance for Die Mannschaft on Monday (7th June) in a friendly against Latvia. Just 16 players have ever reached this milestone for Germany.

    Lothar Matthäus is Germany's record appearance-maker, with 150. Out of the current EURO 2020 squad, Toni Kroos and Thomas Müller have also made 100 appearances for their country.

    created by dfb/asv

    Manuel Neuer is the first goalkeeper to reach 100 caps for Germany. The five-time world's best goalkeeper made his 100th appearance for Die Mannschaft on Monday (7th June) in a friendly against Latvia. Just 16 players have ever reached this milestone for Germany.

    Lothar Matthäus is Germany's record appearance-maker, with 150. Out of the current EURO 2020 squad, Toni Kroos and Thomas Müller have also made 100 appearances for their country.

    Info Tool
    Popular News
    DFB/Maja Hitij/Getty Images/Thomas Böcker/DFB Collage DFB
    07.06.2021 // Women's National Team Doorsoun misses out, Rall called up as replacement
    GettyImages
    07.06.2021 // Women's National Team Leupolz out with tonsillitis
    GES/Markus Gilliar
    07.06.2021 // Die Mannschaft Neuer makes 100th appearance for Germany
    Thomas Böcker/DFB
    07.06.2021 // U21 Men's "The perfect ending to a deserved title"
    Latest Videos