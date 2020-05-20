Neuer extends contract with FC Bayern until 2023

Germany international goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, has extended his contract at FC Bayern München until 2023. The 34-year-old joined the German record champions in 2011 and has since gone on to win 7 German championship titles, four DFB-Pokal titles and one Champions League title.

"All of us at FC Bayern are delighted that Manuel has extended his contract until 30 June 2023," said CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in the official club statement. "Manuel is the best goalkeeper in the world and he is our captain," he added. Neuer said he felt "at home with Bayern – the club is still and will remain one of the top clubs in European football."

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said the contract extension with the 2014 Word Cup winner and Germany captain was "an important message, both for FC Bayern and for Manuel. Together, we’ve been able to achieve a win-win situation. That was really important to Manuel and to us. Manuel is world class and he is an advocate for the continued success of FC Bayern and for responsibility.