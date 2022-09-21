Neuer and Goretzka test positive for Covid-19

Leon Goretzka (27) and Manuel Neuer (36) tested positive for the Coronavirus on Wednesday morning. Both players from FC Bayern München were isolated, and will leave the team hotel. Due a to a positive Coronavirus test within one of the players’ private circles, the medical team conducted a rapid antigen test on the whole national team. All members of the coaching staff and the team are required to test negative before travelling. Confirmed contacts of both players will be tested daily.

Oliver Baumann of TSG Hoffenheim has been called up a replacement. Further replacements will be announced over the course of the day.