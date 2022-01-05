Neuer and Berger nominated for The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is in with a chance of being named as The Best FIFA Goalkeeper again. The FC Bayern number one, who won the award back in 2020, has been shortlisted along with Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain) and Edouard Mendy (Chelsea). FIFA announced the finalists on Wednesday. Ann-Katrin Berger was also named among the three finalists for the respective award in the women’s game. She is up against Christiane Endler (Olympique Lyon) and Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbe (Paris Saint-Germain). The virtual award ceremony will be held on 17th January in Zurich.

The best goalkeeper in both the men’s and women’s game will be selected by an international jury consisting of the current coach and captain from every national team. Additionally, one journalist from each region representing a national side will be able to vote. Fans that are registered on FIFA.com can also have their say.

The three finalists for the best coach award will be announced on Thursday, before the respective nominees up for the best player will be published on Friday.