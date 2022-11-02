Neuendorf, Ullrich and Faeser visit FLF workshop in Qatar

Hosting the World Cup should lead to sustainable progress in host country Qatar. With 19 days until the opening game of the World Cup kicks off, the German Football Association (DFB) and its partners have demonstrated together in the Qatari capital Doha what the future of football should look like. Namely, with a greater emphasis on women and women’s football than there currently is. As a result, the DFB have put on a female edition of "Future Leaders in Football" for the second time and for the first time in Qatar. In close cooperation with the Qatar Football Association (QFA), the Qatar Foundation, and Generation Amazing, one of the programmes of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, 20 young women from the Middle East have had the opportunity over five days to further develop their skills as responsible leaders.

This Tuesday, on the final day of the workshops, the minister of the Interior and Community Nancy Faeser, DFB president Bernd Neuendorf, DFB General secretary Heike Ullrich and parliamentary state secretary Mahmut Özdemir listened intently as the participants shared their impressive and inspiring stories of their paths into football, their successes, their dreams and aims, but also setbacks and opposition that they have had to overcome to get to this point.

The German delegation, who have been leading two day long conversations at the highest level in the World Cup host country, did not just listen to the moving stories and practical experiences of the participants, but also conversed with the female footballers, answering their questions and taking an interest in their future progression. Among these were Dona Adel Rajab, who is assistant coach to German coach Monika Staab for the national team of her homeland Saudi Arabia, and Fatemeh Sharif, the head coach of the women's Futsal team in her homeland.

"We are all expecting long-lasting and sustainable improvements"

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said: "I am very pleased that this female edition of the 'Future Leaders in Football' course in the host country of the FIFA 2022 World Cup has strengthened Qatar and the region because it has given the participants abilities and experiences that will help them to move forward in their sports and society. We are all expecting long-lasting and sustainable improvements from this World Cup. We hope that this workshop will contribute to reaching this goal."

As a co-initiator of the FLF programme, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) will support the participation of the young women from partner countries. In addition to BMZ and the German Society for International Cooperation (Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit; GIZ), the third edition of the workshop, last staged in Jordan in March, will once again be strongly supported by DFB partner Volkswagen and its "Women play football. #KeinFrauenfußball" campaign, the UEFA Assist Programme, which supports projects that make a positive contribution to social issues and football development outside UEFA's member associations, and the German national team's foundation "Wir für Euch" (We for you).

DFB president Neuendorf and general secretary Heike Ullrich visited the final session of the workshop on Tuesday evening, where they once again congratulated the participants on their involvement and handed over their certificates of participation.