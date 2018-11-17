Netherlands win means Germany are relegated

France secured a 2-0 win over France in their UEFA Nations League game against the world champions. The victory means that, even though Germany still have to play the Netherlands on Monday, they have already been relegated from Group B.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s goal (44’) and a penalty from Memphis Depay (90+5’) were enough to secure the win for the home side in Rotterdam. The Netherlands are now on six points and sit just one point behind France, who lead the group. They can win the group if they avoid defeat in their final game. Germany, on the other hand, sit in third place and can’t move up the table, even with a win on Monday evening.

Head coach Joachim Löw said: “The Netherlands deserved their win against France. The result is obviously tough to take, as we don’t have any chance of staying in League A anymore. We have to accept that. We’ll now look towards EURO 2020. We want to qualify and take a strong team to the tournament. To achieve this, we’ll make room for the younger players and bring them into the first team more and more. We want to sign off what’s been a disappointing year with a good performance in front of the fans in Gelsenkirchen.”