Netherlands come from behind to draw 2-2 in Germany

The Germany national side ended the calendar year with a 2-2 home draw in the Nations League against the Netherlands. Timo Werner (9’) and Leroy Sané (20’) scored in the first half for Germany, but Netherlands earned themselves a draw with two late goals through Quincy Promes (85’) and Virgil van Dijk (90+1’).

Three changes from the win over Russia

National coach Joachim Löw made three changes from the side that defeated Russia on Thursday (15/11). Mats Hummels, Nico Schulz and Toni Kroos replaced Matthias Ginter, Jonas Hector and Kai Havertz in the starting XI. Thomas Müller started on the bench, ready to win his 100th cap for his country.

Fast start in Gelsenkirchen

The hosts started well and had their first notable chance inside the first two minutes. Timo Werner played a defence-splitting pass through to Thilo Kehrer, who couldn’t keep his shot down just from just inside the area. Werner was involved again in the ninth minute, as he put Germany ahead in this final Nations League fixture. The Leipzig striker hammered home from long-range to give Löw’s side the lead.

Sané doubles Germany’s lead

After 20 minutes, Germany were clinical once again. Toni Kroos played a sensational through ball to Leroy Sané, who took on two opposing defenders and hit the ball into the far corner. Netherlands keeper Jasper Cillessen got a hand to his shot but couldn’t keep it out.

After Sané’s second goal in as many Germany games, both teams failed to create any clear-cut chances before the half-time break. The hosts went into the break deservedly ahead after Werner and Sané’s two early goals.

Werner misses chances for 3-0

The match turned into an open contest in the early stages of the second half as the visitors went in search of a way back into the match while Germany sought to build on their lead. However, Netherlands were the side looking more dangerous in front of goal as they tried to find a way past Manuel Neuer. Apart from being forced into punching a free-kick clear and collecting a Mats Hummels header, Neuer wasn’t being troubled too much by the Dutch attacking threat (60’).

After the hour mark, Germany were back in control and Timo Werner created the first clear chance of the second half in the 63rd minute. Werner broke clear of the Dutch defence to charge down on the Dutch goal but was unable to seal his brace as he dragged his shot wide. The Leipzig forward was then replaced by Marco Reus. Thomas Müller then came on to become only the eleventh player to make 100 Germany appearances, replacing Bayern teammate Serge Gnabry. Immediately, Reus thought he had played in the centurion for a shot on goal but his pass was blocked by the Dutch defence (67’). Reus was in the thick of the action once again as he played in Sané in the six yard box but the Manchester City forward couldn’t control the ball and fire home (73’).

Van Dijk breaks German hearts

With thirteen minutes to go, Neuer was forced into his first save of the match to deny Memphis Depay. The Lyon forward had worked his way into the German box but his shot from a tight angle was put behind by Germany’s captain. At the other end, after a deflected cross, Nico Schulz had a shot blocked as Germany went in search of a third goal (81’). With just five minutes to go, the visitors halved the deficit as Quincy Promes curled a shot past Neuer from outside the penalty area, creating a tense final few minutes (85’). Germany almost replied instantly as Reus played in Thilo Kehrer on the right side of the penalty area, but the PSG defender was unable to find the far corner (87’).

With thirteen minutes to go, Neuer was forced into his first save of the match to deny Memphis Depay. The Lyon forward had worked his way into the German box but his shot from a tight angle was put behind by Germany’s captain. At the other end, after a deflected cross, Nico Schulz had a shot blocked as Germany went in search of a third goal (81’). With just five minutes to go, the visitors halved the deficit as Quincy Promes curled a shot past Neuer from outside the penalty area, creating a tense final few minutes (85’). Germany almost replied instantly as Reus played in Thilo Kehrer on the right side of the penalty area, but the PSG defender was unable to find the far corner (87’).

created by mmc/dr