Nations League matches scheduled

UEFA have scheduled the latest edition of the UEFA Nations League for the upcoming season. Germany will begin their campaign with a home game against Spain on 3rd September 2020, before facing Switzerland three days later away on 6th September. The third game in group A4 will be away in Ukraine on 10th October.

The second half of group games will start with a home fixture against Switzerland on 13th October. The final international break of the year will then see Joachim Löw’s side face Ukraine at home (14th November) and Spain away (17th November). All the games will kick off at 20:45 CEST. The venues are yet to be decided.

created by mmc/dr