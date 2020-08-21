Nations League matches in September to take place behind closed doors

Following a virtual meeting with representatives from its 55 member associations, UEFA have announced that all Nations League matches in early September will take place behind closed doors. The decision affects both of Germany’s upcoming matches against Spain on 3rd September (20:45 CEST in Stuttgart) and against Switzerland on 6th September (20:45 CEST in Basel).

UEFA have also proposed that upcoming international friendlies should first take place in front of a limited number of fans in order to determine the possible impact of spectators on the implementation of a hygiene protocol. This could be in effect for the first time during the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest on 24th September. The match, which will pit the winners of the Champions League and Europa League against one another, is currently planned to take place in front of a limited number of fans.

“Together with other national football associations, we campaigned to allow a reduced number of fans in the stadiums for the UEFA Nations League matches,” said DFB general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius, who attended the video conference on behalf of the DFB. “However, UEFA have decided to continue to adhere to the decision of its executive committee dating back to 9th July, which states that all matches are to take place behind closed doors until further notice. Of course we support this decision. The pandemic, as well as the legal situation, still varies across Europe so that UEFA do not want to take any unnecessary risks at the moment. Even if that means that we cannot allow fans to attend the match against Spain in Stuttgart, despite Baden-Württemberg currently allowing a maximum of 500 spectators at large-scale events. We would have liked to have offered free tickets to certain groups of essential workers as a ‘thank you’ for the work they have done during the pandemic. We will now examine this possibility for the upcoming games. Gradually allowing fans back into the stadiums remains our joint priority and we hope that we will be allowed to welcome the fans back in time for our game against Turkey in Cologne on 7th October.”