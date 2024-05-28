Nations League: Germany to play home games in Düsseldorf, Munich and Freiburg

In the upcoming UEFA Nations League, the Germany national football team will play their home matches in Düsseldorf, Munich and Freiburg. The decision was made by the supervisory board and the general assembly of DFB GmbH & Co. KG. Julian Nagelsmann’s side will also travel to Amsterdam, Zenica and Budapest. The away venues were determined by Germany’s group stage opponents – the Netherlands, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Hungary.

Germany will kick off their Nations League campaign with a clash against Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf on 7th September 2024. It will be the team’s first international match after the home European Championships this summer.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side will then face off against the Netherlands at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on 10th September, before Bosnia and Herzegovina host the national team at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica on 11th October. Germany then have two home matches on 14th October and 16th November – an encounter with the Netherlands at the Allianz Arena in Munich, followed by a clash against Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg. Germany will round off their Nations League group stage campaign with a trip to Budapest on 19th November for a game against Hungary. All the fixtures are scheduled to kick off at 20:45 CEST/CET.

Two friendlies before the EUROs

The Germany players are currently gearing up for the European Championships in Blankenhain in Weimarer Land and will move to their base camp for this summer’s tournament at the adidas campus in Herzogeaurach this Friday. In their final two friendlies, Germany will take on Ukraine in Nuremberg on 3rd June (20:45 CEST), before facing off against Greece in Mönchengladbach four days later (7th June, 20:45 CEST).

The hosts will kick the tournament off with a clash against Scotland in Munich on 14th June (21:00 CEST). Germany will then travel to Stuttgart for an encounter with Hungary on 19th June (18:00 CEST), before bringing their group stage campaign to a close in Frankfurt with a game against Switzerland on 23rd June (21:00 CEST).