Nations League: Germany to face the Netherlands, Hungary and Bosnia & Herzegovina

The German national football team will face the Netherlands, Hungary and Bosnia & Herzegovina in League A, Group 3 of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League following Thursday evening’s draw in Paris.

The group phase of the competition’s third edition will take place across three international breaks – matchdays one and two will be played from September 5th-7th and September 8th-10th, matchdays three and four from October 10th-12th and October 13th-15th, and matchdays five and six from November 14th-16th and November 17th-19th. League A’s group winners and runners-up will contest the quarter-finals from March 20th-25th, with the tournament concluding in June.

League A

Group 1: Croatia, Portugal, Poland, Scotland

Group 2: Italy, Belgium, France, Israel

Group 3: Netherlands, Hungary, GERMANY, Bosnia & Herzegovina

Group 4: Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Serbia

League B

Group 1: Czechia, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia

Group 2: England, Finland, Ireland, Kazakhstan

Group 3: Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Greece

Group 4: Wales, Iceland, Montenegro, Türkiye

League C

Group 1: Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia

Group 2: Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Winner of Lithuania v Gibraltar

Group 3: Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Belarus

Group 4: Armenia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Latvia

League D

Group 1: Loser of Lithuania v Gibraltar, San Marino, Liechtenstein

Group 2: Moldova, Malta, Andorra