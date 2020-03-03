The draw for the second edition of the UEFA Nations League has been made

Nations League: Germany drawn against Ukraine, Spain and Switzerland

The draw for the second edition of the UEFA Nations League has provided Germany with an exciting group. Joachim Löw’s side will face Ukraine, Spain and Switzerland in Group A4.

“We’ve drawn three interesting opponents. It’ll be a battle against our neighbours from Switzerland, Ukraine are developing well as a team and Spain are still a top side,” said Löw. “We can look forward to exciting games – the fans will enjoy them too. All of the games will have their own particular charm.”

The group stage will take place across three double matchdays across September, October and November. The four group winners from Division A will qualify for the semi-finals in June 2021, while the sides that finish botton of their groups will be relegated.

Before the Nations League kicks off, Germany will take part in Euro 2020 (12th June-12th July). They will come up against world champions France and defending champions Portugal in Munich.

