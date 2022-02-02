News

    Nations League games in Munich, Mönchengladbach and Leipzig

    The Germany national team will play their first home games of the third UEFA Nations League season in Munich, Mönchengladbach and Leipzig, a decision reached by the supervisory board and the generally assembly of DFB GmbH & Co. KG in a written voting process.

    The first Nations League home game for Hansi Flick since becoming Germany head coach will see him return to the Allianz Arena in Munich to take on EURO 2020 runners-up England on 7th June. A meeting with tournament winners Italy then follows on 14th June at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach. The DFB-Team’s final home game against Hungary will take place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on 23rd September.

    Borussia-Park last used in 2019

    As a host city for UEFA EURO 2020, Germany played all three of their group games in the summer in Munich. There were wins for the national team in their last trips to both Mönchengladbach and Leipzig, beating Belarus 4-0 in a European qualifier in November 2019 at Borussia-Park and winning 3-1 against Ukraine in a UEFA Nations League match in November 2020 at the Red Bull Arena.

    The World Cup year begins for Germany in Sinsheim with a game against Israel on 26th March, followed by an away trip to the Netherlands on 29th March.

    2022 fixture list

    26th March 2022: Germany vs. Israel – Sinsheim
    29th March 2022: Netherlands vs. Germany – Amsterdam
    4th June 2022, 20:45 CEST: Italy vs. Germany (UEFA Nations League) – tbc
    7th June 2022, 20:45 CEST: Germany vs. England (UEFA Nations League) – Munich
    11th June 2022, 20:45 CEST: Hungary vs. Germany (UEFA Nations League) – tbc
    14th June 2022, 20:45 CEST: Germany vs. Italy (UEFA Nations League) – Mönchengladbach
    23rd September 2022, 20:45 CEST: Germany vs. Hungary (UEFA Nations League) – Leipzig
    26th September 2022, 20:45 CEST: England vs. Germany (UEFA Nations League) – tbc
    21st November – 18th December 2022: FIFA World Cup in Qatar

