Germany's first home game of the new Nations League season will be in Munich

Nations League games in Munich, Mönchengladbach and Leipzig

The Germany national team will play their first home games of the third UEFA Nations League season in Munich, Mönchengladbach and Leipzig, a decision reached by the supervisory board and the generally assembly of DFB GmbH & Co. KG in a written voting process.

The first Nations League home game for Hansi Flick since becoming Germany head coach will see him return to the Allianz Arena in Munich to take on EURO 2020 runners-up England on 7th June. A meeting with tournament winners Italy then follows on 14th June at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach. The DFB-Team’s final home game against Hungary will take place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on 23rd September.

Borussia-Park last used in 2019

As a host city for UEFA EURO 2020, Germany played all three of their group games in the summer in Munich. There were wins for the national team in their last trips to both Mönchengladbach and Leipzig, beating Belarus 4-0 in a European qualifier in November 2019 at Borussia-Park and winning 3-1 against Ukraine in a UEFA Nations League match in November 2020 at the Red Bull Arena.

The World Cup year begins for Germany in Sinsheim with a game against Israel on 26th March, followed by an away trip to the Netherlands on 29th March.

2022 fixture list

26th March 2022: Germany vs. Israel – Sinsheim

29th March 2022: Netherlands vs. Germany – Amsterdam

4th June 2022, 20:45 CEST: Italy vs. Germany (UEFA Nations League) – tbc

7th June 2022, 20:45 CEST: Germany vs. England (UEFA Nations League) – Munich

11th June 2022, 20:45 CEST: Hungary vs. Germany (UEFA Nations League) – tbc

14th June 2022, 20:45 CEST: Germany vs. Italy (UEFA Nations League) – Mönchengladbach

23rd September 2022, 20:45 CEST: Germany vs. Hungary (UEFA Nations League) – Leipzig

26th September 2022, 20:45 CEST: England vs. Germany (UEFA Nations League) – tbc

21st November – 18th December 2022: FIFA World Cup in Qatar

created by mmc/mh