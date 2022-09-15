Nations League: Flick calls up one new player and three return to the squad

created by mmc/al
The Germany national team goes into the final two group game of the UEFA Nations League against Hungary and England with one new call-up and three further changes to the squad compared to the squad for the internationals that took place in June. Germany coach Hansi Flick has called up 20-year-old defender Armel Bella Kotchap, who plays for Southampton in the Premier League, for the first time. Meanwhile, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who was not selected in June for the four UEFA Nations League games after agreeing to a break with head coach Flick, SC Freiburg defender Matthias Ginter and Inter Milan’s Robin Gosens all return to the 24-man squad.
The team play Hungary in Leipzig on 23rd September (20:45 CEST). The final game of the UEFA Nations League group is on 26th September (20:45 CEST) against England at Wembley Stadium. Germany are currently second place in the group behind Hungary, with six points and a positive goal difference. The four UEFA Nations League A group winners will play each other in a knock-out competition that will take place in June 2023.
