Nations League: Flick calls up one new player and three return to the squad

The Germany national team goes into the final two group game of the UEFA Nations League against Hungary and England with one new call-up and three further changes to the squad compared to the squad for the internationals that took place in June. Germany coach Hansi Flick has called up 20-year-old defender Armel Bella Kotchap, who plays for Southampton in the Premier League, for the first time. Meanwhile, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who was not selected in June for the four UEFA Nations League games after agreeing to a break with head coach Flick, SC Freiburg defender Matthias Ginter and Inter Milan’s Robin Gosens all return to the 24-man squad.

The team play Hungary in Leipzig on 23rd September (20:45 CEST). The final game of the UEFA Nations League group is on 26th September (20:45 CEST) against England at Wembley Stadium. Germany are currently second place in the group behind Hungary, with six points and a positive goal difference. The four UEFA Nations League A group winners will play each other in a knock-out competition that will take place in June 2023.