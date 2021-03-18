National team players in the Premier League permitted to enter Germany under strict conditions

The Duisburg health authorities today announced that players representing Germany and Iceland who currently play in the Premier League will be permitted to enter the country for the upcoming internationals against Iceland (25th March, 20:45 CET) and North Macedonia (31st March, 20:45 CET) in Duisburg, in adherence with the current Covid-19 entry restrictions implemented by the state of North Rhein-Westphalia. However, this agreement is tied to extremely strict additional requirements set forth for the Deutschen Fußball-Bund (DFB).

This regulation provides a general exemption for people travelling from the United Kingdom for professional purposes. It does not apply exclusively to the upcoming home games as part of qualification for the World Cup.

These additional requirements include the presentation of a negative PCR test which must not date back to more than 24 hours prior to the players’ departure from the United Kingdom, additional daily rapid antigen tests to go along with the daily tests already being done under the current testing concept, as well as compliance with the so-called ‘working quarantine’ outside of matchday and training operations.

Call-ups technically possible

In addition to the DFB’s hygiene concept, the health authorities have once again detailed the relevant procedures to the players. It was made clear that, as part of the so-called ‘working quarantine,’ the DFB has a responsibility to do everything possible to isolate the players within the already existing bubble. This includes the procedures surrounding meal times, so that the players have no contact with any person not already involved in matchday activities, training or team discussions.

As a result, it is ‘technically’ possible for Germany head coach Joachim Löw to call up those players who are active in the Premier League for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Löw is expected to announce his squad this Friday.

