Narrow defeat in second game against the USA having led at half time

The Germany women’s national team ended a strong year of international action with a narrow defeat. The team lost the second international against the USA 2-1 in Harrison, New Jersey, leaving North America with a win and a loss.

Three days after a 2-1 win in the first friendly in Fort Lauderdale, this game also looked to be going well after Jule Brand had put Germany in the lead (18’). However, a quick-fire double from Sophia Smith (54’) und Mallory Pugh (56’) after the break took the game USA's way.

Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg made seven changes to the team who started on Thursday night, with Ann-Katrin Berger, Kathrin Hendrich, Nicole Anyomi, Lena Oberdorf, Jule Brand, Linda Dallmann and Svenja Huth replacing Merle Frohms, Felicitas Rauch, Sara Doorsoun, Laura Freigang, Klara Bühl, Maximiliane Rall and Lina Magull. Sophia Kleinherne, Sjoeke Nüsken, Lana Lattwein and Alexandra Popp remained in the starting eleven.

DFB-Frauen start with plenty of tempo

The Germany team built on their high-tempo performance from Thursday night from the start of the game in front of 26,317 spectators. They pushed the USA deep into their own half, having a much greater amount of possession and showing exciting combination play and confident attacking. Initially, however, chances on goal were scarce. 18 minutes had gone before the first shot at goal, with Dallmann missing the target to the right of the goal after a good dribble towards by the energetic Brand (18’).

In the same minute, the ball then found its way into the back of the net and Germany were ahead again. After a cross from Huth led to a shot at goal by Kleinherne being blocked, the ball deflected to Brand, who spun to sweep home with her left foot. Brand and the Germany side looked to further extend their lead following a long period of treatment to USWNT player Andi Sullivan. The USA also showed a threat on the counter-attack and broke into the Germany box more frequently without threatening goalkeeper Berger’s goal.

Oberdorf goes off injured

Lena Oberdorf had to leave the game after 33 minutes having landed badly on her shoulder. She was replaced by Chantal Hagel who came on for her sixth international appearance. Germany maintained an attacking threat, with a shot from Lena Lattwein from the edge of the box drifting narrowly wide (35’). The reigning world champions presented more of a threat in the last 10 minutes of the first half, with Alex Morgan’s deflected shot going just wide of the German goal. Germany, however, stayed ahead until half time.

Lina Magull and Almuth Schult came on for Lattwein and Berger for the second half, and the Germany defence had a lot more to deal with. After a Sofia Huerta cross, three US players in succession were just unable to get on the end of it (50‘). At the other end, Magull should have made it 2-0 after being played in by Brand but finding herself one-on-one with Alyssa Naeher she shot straight at the goalkeeper (53’).

Quick counter hurts Germany

The DFB-Frauen were immediately punished, and one soon became two. First Sophia Smith equalised from the right-hand side of the box; Schult almost got there but could not stop the shot (54’). Only two minutes later, Anyomi and Hendrich failed to defend a long ball, with Mallory Pugh finding herself through on goal to slot past Schult (56’).