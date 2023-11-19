Nagelsmann: “We didn’t push ourselves to our limits enough”

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann and his team were anything but pleased with their performance after the narrow home defeat against Turkey at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. DFB.de have the immediate reaction to the game.

Julian Nagelsmann: We defended a bit too aggressively for the first goal. We didn’t push ourselves to our limits enough. In the second half it was more emotional but from the 25th minute until half time we didn’t do too much.

Ilkay Gündogan: We started the game very well. Also, having taken the lead, we had enough chances in the first 15 to 20 minutes to win the game. After that, we weren’t determined enough and didn’t move the ball around well. Turkey played well man-to-man, and we didn’t find any solutions. They allowed the ball to circulate a lot. We weren’t aggressive enough and honestly you also have to say that their goals also came from our own errors, at that point it is difficult to come back, regardless of the opponents. We were just too passive. It feels like we lost the game in the first half.