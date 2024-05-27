Nagelsmann: "There's a lot of anticipation"

…the pressure on Julian Nagelsmann: After the last few tournaments, which certainly weren’t great for us, of course it’s very exciting to have the chance to perform on home soil at the European Championships. It’s something really special and we’re desperate to carry on the good work and positive energy from our last matches into the tournament. Julian has turned the team around in a very short space of time and we want to keep it up for the last two games before the tournament and then start on a high note when the group stage gets underway. We were really keen to keep Julian on board for longer and I’m glad we were able to convince him to stay.

…training in Jena: We deliberately chose this location to show that this is a European Championship for the whole of Germany. I took part as a player myself in 1988 and back then there wasn’t a single game in the east, so it was important for us to be here in the region after such a long time. There’s also ideal conditions for training here.

…the mood in the Germany camp: I think the two victories we had a few weeks ago against France and the Netherlands were really key moments for us. Those wins have really boosted expectations for the team, especially among the public and abroad. We can’t afford to get carried away, but we can also head into the tournament with a healthy level of optimism.

…easing players in: We have four players who aren’t fully fit – David Raum, Aleksandar Pavlović, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané will not be able to train at 100% this week. We’ll try to integrate them into training on Wednesday or Thursday, although it will take a little longer for David. The other three are clearly on the road to recovery, but we’re not taking any risks and they’ll be completing individual sessions tomorrow. We’re expecting them all to be there or thereabouts by the end of the week.

…the late arrivals: The Leverkusen players and İlkay Gündoğan will get here on Wednesday and start training on Thursday. Marc-André ter Stegen will join us on Monday – after discussions with the medical team, he’s having a few more days off. The Champions League finalists will then arrive on Tuesday and start training in Herzogenaurach. The main thing is that everyone comes back injury-free and that we can then start training as a complete team by Tuesday afternoon.

…the pressure: To be honest, I don’t know how the pressure’s going to affect me just yet. I haven’t given it much thought yet – it’s basically like a month of Champions League football with lots of different opponents in the space of a few days. It will depend on how the games go, but for now there’s a lot of anticipation. I hope we can build on what we did in March and if we can do that I’ll really be looking forward to the tournament.

…the first week of the camp: First and foremost, of course, there’ll be a lot of training. But with the long time we’ll hopefully have together, it’s important to have other items on the agenda, too. We’ll start with a public training session today and tomorrow we’ll all spend time together with our families. On Wednesday, the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will be visiting to motivate the team ahead of our home Championships. We have an important part of the programme lined up for Wednesday, when the team will have a joint event with a special police task force – which I’m really looking forward to – before we head to Herzogenaurach on Friday. Once we’re there, we’ll start our final preparations ahead of our first game. We’re hoping that we’ll be ready for action once we’re there and have as good a time as we’re having here.

Bernd Neuendorf on…

…the team’s goals for the EUROs: Like every team, we’re in it to win it. It’s certainly possible – the whole team is oozing confidence. We know how far we’ve come. We’ve had three tournaments in a row with little success. I trust our coaching team. The team is a cohesive unit and a clear game plan. I am very confident that we’ll have a good tournament and go far.

…the conditions in Blankenhain: I would like to say thank you on behalf of the DFB. The state and the town have made a considerable effort to create the best possible conditions for us to work in. We’re very comfortable at the hotel and we have a perfect environment to get to work in – from the training facilities to the recovery rooms. It’s idyllic here, and it was a very good decision to come here.

…the decision to go to Blankenhain: It’s important to us that the European Championships take place not just in the ten venues, but across the country. It’s a powerful sign for us to include this part of Germany. When we arrived yesterday, there were lots of people – especially children – here to greet us at the side of the road. This afternoon we’re having an open training session in front of over 15,000 fans, and tickets sold out in no time at all. That goes to show that hosting the European Championships gets the whole country excited. That’s the impression I get wherever I go – people are really looking forward to it. In 1988, East Germany missed out on the EUROs, but now, for the first time, the tournament is coming to a united Germany. It’s a very special moment for our country.