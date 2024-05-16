Nagelsmann at the squad announcement in Berlin: "We want to get better and better as we prepare."

Nagelsmann: “I want to win the tournament”

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann announced his provisional squad for the European Championship on home soil at the DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum in Berlin on Thursday. A total of 27 players were named on the list. DFB.de have selected the coach’s most important quotes.

Julian Nagelsmann on...

...the make-up of the squad: There have to be characters in the team who work together well. We took that into consideration with the last squad in March too. We concluded that it was the best camp of the last few years. That’s why we didn’t want to make many changes to the squad.

...having 27 players in the provisional squad: We’ll have 22 outfield players in the squad for the EUROs, so we can prepare well. Also, everyone’s focus will be on getting minutes. If UEFA had let us have 30 players in the squad, we wouldn’t have picked that many.

...the decision not to call up Mats Hummels and Leon Goretzka: I had a long conversation with both players. Of course Mats and Leon are extremely disappointed. I’d have wanted to take everyone, but I had to make a decision about who would be in the squad.

...telling the players about their call-ups: I personally informed all the players who we’ve called up since I’ve been here. Some of them wanted to know the exact reasons, so the conversation could take one minute or 22 minutes.

...the decision to call up four goalkeepers: We’ll definitely have four goalkeepers at the EUROs. We wanted to split the workload better in training, so we decided to call up four. Alexander Nübel has deserved this. After Bernd Leno removed himself from contention, we decided on Nübel straight away, because he suits our goalkeeping style perfectly.

...the players who could drop out: These players know that they might not be in the final squad. We’ve got extra players at the moment so we can train well while we’re preparing. We still have two more friendlies where we don’t want to play 18 players.

...late arrivals to the camp: You have to be unselfish as a coach in matters like this. It would be easier if the whole squad was there from the outset. The training makes things more difficult, but we’ll make sure to integrate late arrivals quickly.

...Thomas Müller’s role: Thomas is someone who can bring a lot of different people together. He’s on good terms with everyone else in the team. He’s not going to start every game. Thomas is one of the players who is good at coming off the bench and who doesn’t need much time to make an impact on a game. He’s also a familiar face for the fans. We need all of that.

...Toni Kroos: Toni is in great shape. He could definitely play 90 minutes in every game. We’ll make sure his workload is managed properly, but that’s the same for everybody. I’m expecting him to be able to support all the other players on the team. He’s important to have on the pitch at the start of the game. He makes those around him feel calm, is very down-to-earth no matter who he’s speaking to and sees himself as part of the group. It’s incredibly important.

...preparing for the EUROs: In March, we had ten days and two very good games. At the end of the day though, it was just ten days, so the structure is still fragile. We have to keep working on that. We want to get better and better as we prepare.

...his aim for the EUROs: I want to win the tournament, but also get the fans out of their seats. I understand that football is an entertainment business. I don’t just want to win, but also capture the imagination. The fans should be emotionally entwined with the football. I want to see the happy faces of the fans both before and after the games.

...the other coaches extending their contracts: I’m extremely pleased that my coaching team have also extended their contracts. It was a no-brainer that we’d continue working together. Everybody jumped at the chance to keep going on this journey. We complement each other as people as well as in a professional sense. We have an almost-telepathic understanding, which is important to the DFB. This sends out an important sign.

