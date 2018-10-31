Nagelsmann faces his future club in cup clash

RB Leipzig and TSG Hoffenheim will face each other in the DFB-Pokal for the very first time on Wednesday, 31st October (20:45 CET). Hoffenheim coach Julian Naglesmann will face his future employers in this cup clash as he moves to RB Leipzig at the end of the season.

The two sides recently met at the end of September in the Bundesliga as a Yussuf Poulsen brace helped Leipzig secure a 2-1 away win in Sinsheim. Hoffenheim and Leipzig have met on five occasions in the German top flight with a balanced record in those fixtures. Both clubs have won two matches while drawing on one occasion. Additionally, goals are guaranteed in this match with each match between the two side having at least three goals.

Rosen: “High cup ambitions”

Hoffenheim’s professional football director Alexander Rosen is looking forward to the cup tie against a fellow Bundesliga club. “It will be an interesting and exciting match against strong attacking opponents. We have a lot of high ambitions for the DFB-Pokal and want to qualify for the third round.”

Hoffenheim comfortably qualified for the second round of the competition with a 6-1 win away at 3. Liga side 1. FC Kaiserslautern. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig got the better of Regionalliga West opponents Viktoria Köln in the first round, winning 3-1.