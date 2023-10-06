Nagelsmann calls up three new players and four players make a return for trip to the USA

On Friday, Julian Nagelsmann selected his first 26-man squad for the USA trip. The Germany coach has called up three players who have never been involved in the national team setup before: Robert Andrich of Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Kevin Behrens from Union Berlin and Chris Führich of VfB Stuttgart. Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels, FC Bayern’s Leon Goretzka, RB Leipzig’s David Raum and Fulham’s goalkeeper Bernd Leno are all back in the team, having been left out of the last Germany squad for various reasons. Niclas Füllkrug (Borussia Dortmund) and Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern) were both called up in September, but missed the games against Japan and France due to injury.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said: “As a new coaching team, we want to see as many players as possible in the Germany setup. We aim to get familiar with each other quickly in the short period of time that we have and to put our plan into place in the few training sessions available to us. In that short timeframe, I expect to see that everyone shows hunger to play for Germany and to win games in the here-and-now. Everyone has to be completely focused and embark on the USA trip with the necessary pleasure, enthusiasm and, above all, desire.

Games against the USA and Mexico

The national team will come together on Sunday evening in Frankfurt and then travel to Boston on Monday, before playing the USA in Hartford, Connecticut on 14th October (21:00 CEST). Next up will be Gold Cup champions Mexico in Philadelphia on 18th October (02:00 CEST). USA, Mexico and Canada will be the joint hosts for the 2026 World Cup and the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia (65,000 capacity) will be one of the 16 stadiums for the World Cup.