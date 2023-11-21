Hummels: "It's not out of the question that we might be more likely to win some games 3-2, instead of 1-0."

Nagelsmann: “Austria are sneaking into the top teams”

Germany face Austria in Vienna on Tuesday (20:45 CET). Ahead of the final game of the year at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion, head coach Julian Nagelsmann and Mats Hummels spoke about the opponent, the draw for the EUROs on 2nd December and the possible changes compared with the Turkey game.

Julian Nagelsmann on...

...the opponents Austria: We’ll try to be the better team and win. Austria have a lot of Bundesliga players and players who play in the top European leagues and the Champions League. They have a team who defend very aggressively and are good with the second balls. In Ralf Rangnick, they have a coach with a clear philosophy. They’ve had a very good EURO qualifying campaign, so they’re a very strong opponent. Austria have got better in a lot of areas over the last few years and have more than snuck into the ranks of the top European teams.

...Kai Havertz as a left-back: That wasn’t a big experiment. Kai didn’t play as a classic left-back, and anyway, we play different formations depending on whether we or the opponents have the ball. I’m surprised that Kai’s been criticised, because he won all of his individual battles and did well. Kai defended a lot of counterattacks with his pace. If he’s fit, he’ll be an option again tomorrow. But it’s possible we’ll see a different player there tomorrow.

...the upcoming break before the next international game: After an international break, there are still lots of other important games for the players. For us, it’s about coming out of this with a good feeling.

…thoughts on the EURO draw: As with every draw, it's out of our hands. But, based on the pots there will be certain teams that we cannot be drawn against. The important thing is that we find the right sides to face as part of our preparations. In that case, it comes down to their style of play. After the draw, we will be focused on preparing well for our opponents.

…the fans' emotions: They should always to be fair. Even in the Bundesliga, it's nicer to not boo the opponents, but rather put that energy into supporting your own team. I'm convinced in the support from our fans. We're here in order to give them reason to celebrate.

…Austria's head coach: My career has intersected with Ralf Rangnick's at different points, both in Hoffenheim and Leipzig. Ralf is someone who always had faith in me and who sought me out for discussions early on. As a coach, he looks to support and encourage young players, which he also did with me in my coaching career. I still have a good relationship with him. I think that coaching is in his blood. I know that he's extremely ambitious and that he really wants to beat us.

…potentially playing with a midfield pivot: We're always looking to change things, without making drastic changes. We start into every game with a plan and will sometimes change players. It's about being well positioned to win back the ball and to not concede, while also creating chances of our own. We aren't going to go in a completely different direction, but instead are just looking to make some adjustments.

…pressure from outside: Of course it's easier and better for the players and coach when we win. When I said "tune out the public," I meant the media. In the end, there's no use in being negative about everything. Anyone who knows Ralf or I, knows that we're sometimes too honest in our analysis. I want to get the public on board and give them a real insight into my opinions. However, I don't want to view everything through a negative lens, because that doesn't help anyone to improve.

Mats Hummels on...

…a potential return to the same backline as in 2014: Of course it's possible to gain a certain advantage at the back when you're playing against certain opponents by having a degree of stability at the back, but calling it 'bulls at the back' isn't really the right word for it. We obviously have some tall, strong defenders, but it's more about which players are called up.

…facing his BVB teammates Marcel Sabitzer: We've spoken about the game before, as it's a really attractive fixture. I have fond memories of the atmosphere at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion. We're all looking forward to the game against a strong side.

… Jonathan Tah: His last 12 or 13 games have all been incredible. I'm extremely impressed at the strong form that he's been in for months now. He's a fantastic player and a great guy.

…the balance between offence and defence: It's a combination of training and video sessions that's helping us get closer to finding the right balance. Based on all the talent we have in attack, it's not out of the question that we might be more likely to win some games 3-2, instead of 1-0.

created by mmc/hm&asv