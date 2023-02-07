MVT names first Germany women’s squad of the year

Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has named a 27-player squad as the Germany women prepare to head to Marbella for a training camp from 14th to 19th February. The team’s first international game of the year will be against Sweden in Duisburg on 21st February (18:15 CET).

Sara Däbritz (Olympique Lyon), Marina Hegering (VfL Wolfsburg), Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg), Sydney Lohmann (FC Bayern München) and Lea Schüller (FC Bayern München) all return to the squad after having missed the team’s final friendlies in 2022 against the USA due to injury (2-1 win, 2-1 loss). Goalkeeper Ena Mahmutovic (MSV Duisburg) has been called up for the first time.

"Ena deserves this call-up"

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: "Ena deserves this call-up due to her strong performances for MSV Duisburg in the first half of the season. We always want to give young goalkeepers the chance to prove themselves. We will have the best possible surroundings for our training camp in Marbella. We’re really looking forward to the friendly against a top team like Sweden later this month – as the third-ranked nation in the world, they will pose a real challenge for us. Having a game in my hometown of Duisburg is also something special.”

Voss-Tecklenburg was unable to call up Giulia Gwinn (FC Bayern München) as the defender is still working on her comeback from an ACL tear. The training camp in Marbella will mark the beginning of the team’s preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia this summer (20th July to 20th August).

created by mmc/asv