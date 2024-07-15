Musiala one of six EURO 2024 Golden Boot winners

Six players have shared the honour of Golden Boot following the conclusion of EURO 2024 in Germany. One of them is the host nation’s very own Jamal Musiala, whose three goals saw him finish level with Spanish European Champion Dani Olmo, England’s Harry Kane, Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz, Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands and Georgia’s Georges Mikautadse.

Goals scored was the only criteria used for deciding the winner, with assists or minutes played not taken into account.