Musiala: “It’s no ordinary game”

The trip to Wembley is a journey back in time for 18-year-old Jamal Musiala. He spent half of his life in England, only opting to represent Germany at international level in early 2021. His brief appearance against Hungary demonstrated just how valuable he can be, helping set up the crucial equaliser. DFB.de spoke to the youngster about his EURO 2020 experience so far and what it means to play England in the last 16.

DFB.de: Jamal, you originally lived in Germany before moving to England, and now you’re back in Germany. Was it more difficult moving to England or back to Germany?

Jamal Musiala: When I moved from Germany to England, that was especially tough. I didn’t speak the language and didn’t have any friends to begin with. Football helped me integrate a lot; everyone understands the universal language of football. Things got better after a few months when I started understanding English better. In that sense, moving back to Germany was easier, even if my German isn’t perfect. I was older though, I knew the country well and I already had friends here. All that helped me find my feet again in Germany quickly.

DFB.de: You took your first steps in football in Fulda. How well do you remember playing there and do you still keep in touch with anyone?

Musiala: My mother is still in touch with people there. I am too, but not as much as I’m often travelling because of football. I have heard about how the people in Fulda are supporting me though, which is really nice. I made a lot of friends when I was there, but unfortunately those friendships aren’t as close anymore. I only have positive memories of Fulda and playing at TSV Lehnerz though. We played a lot of football and had a lot of fun, whether at the club or just outside on the street.

DFB.de: After leaving TSV Lehnerz, you ended up at Chelsea FC. Was it a big culture shock or are the differences not as significant as you might think?

Musiala: My love of playing football stayed the same. The biggest difference is the quality of your teammates. On the one hand, you’ve got serious competition, but on the hand, it’s nice to play football at a higher level. I always managed to stay positive though and never put too much pressure on myself.

DFB.de: Becoming a professional footballer seemed to be on the cards very early on. What did plan B look like though and when were you certain that it wouldn’t be necessary?

Musiala: That’s true, I invested a great deal into football. I only really had plan A and I put everything I had into it. My life wasn’t solely about football though. I always loved drawing, for example. In terms of another career, I used to think that I would make a good architect. It’s not exactly a bad thing that it didn’t pan out that way though (laughs).

DFB.de: You played for England at youth level, but you opted to play for Germany at senior level. Are there certain things or rituals that are the same for both groups?

Musiala: It’s hard to compare youth level to senior level in international football. I would say that a lot of focus is placed on technical training at a young age in England. We did special skills exercises at least once a week. When I came to Germany, it was more about beating your competition and winning. Although, I have to say that I was in a higher age group and I don’t know what training is like for younger players in Germany. There is no real league system up until U18s level in England, however. You tend to just play tournaments every now and again. There are definitely differences and I think it’s an advantage for me to have experienced both worlds.

DFB.de: You’re still very young and haven’t been part of the Germany setup for very long. Do you feel like you’ve settled into the team already and are there still moments where you have to pinch yourself?

Musiala: I feel like I’ve settled in when and it’s a lot of fun. It’s just a great experience to be a part of it, especially at my age. But yes, there are moments where I think about how quickly everything has happened and pinch myself. So many incredible things have happened to me lately – it definitely isn’t normal. Sometimes I feel like everything that’s happened and how big of a deal it is hasn’t quite sunk in.

DFB.de: When someone of your age gets to experience something as big as the EUROs, how helpful is it to already know a number of your Germany teammate from FC Bayern?

Musiala: That was extremely valuable at the beginning. I could ask the Bayern players anything and I wouldn’t feel like I was bugging them, which was helpful and made me feel more assured. Now I feel like I’ve gotten to know everyone well though and that I can talk to anybody. I don’t have as many questions now though and can get by without needing as much help.

DFB.de: You weren’t part of the matchday squad for the games against France and Portugal. How difficult was that for you?

Musiala: I’m a footballer – I want to play games. I’m giving everything to be part of the squad and stake my claim for a place in the starting line-up. I can appreciate the position I’m in as well though. Everything I experience during this tournament is valuable for me and I’m learning a lot. I wasn’t in the squad for two games, so that meant I needed to work harder in training and give the coach more reasons to consider me. Fortunately, I was able to do that.

DFB.de: We were set to be knocked out against Hungary when you came onto the pitch. How did you seemingly manage to block out the nerves and make an impact?

Musiala: The coach said that I shouldn’t be afraid to play my game and to be aggressive in the half spaces. I had nothing to lose. I know what it’s like being subbed on having experienced it a lot with Bayern already. It’s important to get involved straight away and that eases the pressure. If it takes too long and you can’t get a foothold in the game, you start overthinking things and can make mistakes. I just brushed all my concerns aside and tried to play with as much freedom and belief as possible, which is what we needed. When you come into the match in a situation like that, you can’t shy away. I’m happy that I was able to help the team and hope that I get another chance against England.

DFB.de: You’re now the youngest Germany player ever to feature at a major tournament. Is that just another in a string of ‘youngest ever’ labels, or is it something that means a lot to you?

Musiala: It is something special, but it doesn’t have any effect on my character or mindset. I always try to give my all and push myself further. A record like that is nice in the moment, but you soon move on – that’s what you have to do. There are more goals and records that you want to achieve.

DFB.de: Next up, it’s England. How many messages have you been sent by English friends already?

Musiala: Quite a few, especially from the lads I know from my Chelsea days. I have spoken to Jude Bellingham about it too – we played together at youth level for England and now he’s part of their EUROs squad. It’s cool that we’ve ended up playing them and I’m really looking forward to it. I’m excited to see what happens. It will no doubt be a very tough game against a top side.

DFB.de: What did Jude Bellingham say to you?

Musiala: We talked about the possibility of it happening ahead of the Hungary game. He said that we’ll see each other soon and that we will swap kits after the game. It will be nice to see him again. It’s been a few years since we played together for England. We even played against Germany together, and now we’re coming up against each other at a major tournament – it’s something really special for both of us.

DFB.de: Will it be a difficult game for you emotionally?

Musiala: No, I made a conscious decision to play for Germany, but of course it’s no ordinary game for me. England is my second home and I had a lot of great years there, made a lot of friends and learnt a great deal. I don’t want to forget my time there and it’s not something you can just shrug off. It will be a special match for me.

DFB.de: Germany vs. England is considered a classic match-up on the international stage. There have been memorable clashes with the famous Wembley goal in 1966 and the semi-final penalty shootouts at the 1990 World Cup and EURO 96. Is the idea of it being a ‘Klassiker’ something you’re familiar with?

Musiala: I’m of course aware that there is a rivalry that goes back a long way. I still remember it being a big deal in England whenever they played Germany, so I have experiences of it. I’m looking forward to the next one now. For me personally, it’s just about winning this game and reaching the next round – all the things that have gone before aren’t that important.

DFB.de: Some of the squad have experienced big games against England before. Thomas Müller scored two goals in the 2010 World Cup clash, for example. Has he spoken about that?

Musiala: No, he hasn’t, but he has said how much he’s looking forward to the match. We’re all aware that it won’t be an easy game – they never are against England. We cannot wait to finally kick off.

DFB.de: There is a video of you as an eleven-year-old playing at Wembley for your school team and scoring four goals. Is that your only memory of the stadium?

Musiala: I have played there twice for my primary school team Corpus Christi. We won both games and hopefully I can make it three wins from three now. When you’re eleven years old, every stadium seems huge, but I think Wembley is something extraordinary for everyone. I remember how perfect the pitch was – that was really cool. It will be nice to go back there.

DFB.de: Everyone in England is really looking forward to the game. Have you had a lot of ticket requests from friends?

Musiala: Yes, a lot of my friends want to be there, and my father will be going too. My family from Germany aren’t allowed to travel unfortunately, so it’s all the more important to have my friends there – we will need as many Germany fans as possible in the stadium.

created by mmc/mh