Musiala is Germany Player of the Year

2022 came to a sobering conclusion for the national team, but Jamal Musiala proved to be one of a few shining lights for Germany. The Bayern attacker proved himself to be a tricky customer at both the World Cup and in other international games in the last year, illustrating just how much potential he has. At the age of just 19, he has already made 20 international appearances and is an integral part of the Germany team. But, this is just the beginning. Musiala should go on to provide a lot of entertainment in a Germany shirt in the future.

Nevertheless, Musiala has clearly already impressed the members of the Germany Fan Club and those voting at DFB.de with his performances. In voting for Germany Player of the Year for 2022, there was no resisting Musiala. With 66.3% of the vote, the Bayern attacker received well over half of all votes and had an enormous lead over those placed after him.

Behind Musiala it was a bit tighter, with Chelsea forward Kai Havertz finishing in second place with 8% of the vote, and last year’s winner Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern finishing in third with 6.1%.

The Germany Fan Club and DFB.de would like to congratulate Jamal Musiala and thank all those who voted!