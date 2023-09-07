Musiala drops out of Germany squad

Jamal Musiala will not be an option for Hansi Flick in both coming international matches against Japan and France. The FC Bayern player will not travel as planned to the team’s accommodation in Wolfsburg, where the side has been preparing for next year’s European Championship, due to a back problem.

In the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, the German national team begin their preparations for hosting UEFA EURO 2024 against four-time Asian champions Japan on Saturday (20:45 CEST). On Tuesday (21:00 CEST), two-time world champions and recent World Cup runners-up France come across the border for a clash in Dortmund.