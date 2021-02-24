Musiala chooses Germany

Talented youngster Jamal Musiala from FC Bayern München has declared for Germany. “I have a heart for Germany and a heart for England, and both hearts will continue to beat,” Musiala told sportschau.de. “I’ve thought a lot about this decision. In the end, I just listened to the feeling that was telling me that playing for Germany would be the right choice.” According to the soon to be 18-year-old, “It was a decision that felt right, but that I needed time to make.”

Germany head coach Joachim Löw said: “Being allowed to play for your country should be a heartfelt matter for every player. That’s why I’m pleased that Jamal Musiala has decided to play for Germany in the future. I see a lot of potential in him, and we’ve been keeping an eye on him for a while now. Oliver Bierhoff and I met with him in Munich recently and spoke with him. Obviously we cannot give him any guarantees at the moment, as that wouldn’t be right. But I think that we will call him up in March, because we will have a bigger squad than usual due to having three games in quick succession. We will be able to get to know each other better then.”

Oliver Bierhoff, director of the national teams and DFB academy, said: “We’re very happy with Jamal’s decision to want to play for Germany. I have a lot of respect for his decision, as it likely wasn’t an easy one for him to make. We showed Jamal what great potential exists within the German national team and are confident that he will be able to successfully follow his path. It’s a good sign for the future of German football when top talents like Jamal Musiala decide to play for Germany and the DFB.”

“Not an easy decision”

It “wasn’t an easy decision,” said Musiala. Germany may be “the country in which I was born and where I first began to play football, but England is where I grew up and where I still have a lot of friends.”

Musiala was born in Stuttgart, but later moved to England where he lived for eight years, playing for Chelsea. He has made two appearances for the Germany U16s, in addition to 23 appearances for England’s youth teams, where he moved up through the ranks to the U21s. Most recently, Musiala became the youngest-ever player to score for Bayern in the Champions League, with his goal against Lazio in their 4-1 first leg win in the round of 16.

created by dfb/asv