Munich remains one of EURO 2020's host cities

UEFA have confirmed that the DFB and the city of Munich will be a venue for the UEFA EURO 2020. Germany will therefore play all three of their group stage games in Munich’s Allianz Arena. On Tuesday, 15 June 2021 (21:00 CEST), Joachim Löw’s side face world champions France in their first game of the tournament. The following Saturday, Germany take on European champions Portugal (19 June at 18:00 CEST), before their final group stage game against Hungary on Wednesday, 23 June (21:00 CEST). On Friday, 2 July at 21:00 CEST, one of the UEFA EURO 2020 quarterfinals will be played in Munich.

Reaction to UEFA’s decision regarding EURO 2020 games in Munich:

Philipp Lahm, managing director of DFB EURO GmbH: "Corona defines everything in our life. The people’s health and protection is our top priority. The EURO games in Munich should however give us something to look forward to this summer in post-pandemic times. We will continue to work carefully and responsibly with the city, with FC Bayern and with the Allianz Arena team. We would also like to thank our partners in the city of Munich, in the government and in the state of Bavaria for supporting our plans."

DFB president Fritz Keller: "The UEFA EURO 2020 games in Munich are a signal that goes beyond football. Obviously that includes our athletes who are excited about the new season, for whom the games in Munich are a positive step. From our talks with partners from the culture industry, from within sport and from the hospitality industry, we are aware that we all need a common perspective for the post-pandemic times. For this reason, we are pleased with UEFA’s confirmation and look forward to some great UEFA EURO 2020 games in Munich – perhaps even in front of spectators, if the pandemic develops favourably."

DFB general secretary, Dr. Friedrich Curtius: "All of our partners across Europe face the same colossal challenges as us: Organising the games of a large football event is always an enormous task. Planning for various scenarios and observing the hygiene protocols brought about by a pandemic make this even more challenging. Given the strength of our organisation, we are confident that we can achieve both: fulfil requirements and show perspectives."

Oliver Bierhoff, national team and academy director: "Germany is a footballing nation and we are all pleased to remain one of the EURO hosts. From the team’s perspective, as far as planning is concerned, it is also obviously a great signal that Munich is still one of the venues. This means we will play all three group games, including those against France and Portugal at home in the Allianz Arena, practically on the doorstep of our head quarters at Herzogenaurach’s adidas-Campus. It would be wonderful for our players to get the support from spectators as well. As much as we would like this support, however, we know that people’s health has to be a priority. As far as allowing spectators is concerned, we continue to place our trust in the decisions of the responsible authorities."

