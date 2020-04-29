Munich remains host city of EURO 2020

Munich and the Allianz Arena will still serve as Germany’s host venue for UEFA EURO 2020, which has been rearranged for the summer of 2021. The decision was taken by the senate of the Bavarian capital during today’s session.

It is expected that the tournament will be played between 11th June and 11th July 2021. The Germany national team will play all three of their group games in Munich, and the city will also host one quarterfinal clash. UEFA had planned for twelve venues to host the tournament this summer, as a pan-European celebration of the 60th anniversary of the EUROs. But the recent outbreak of COVID-19 forced the postponement of the tournament.

“Munich is and remains at the pinnacle of football”

DFB president Fritz Keller said: “We’re very pleased that Munich is still a EURO 2020 host. It’s an important signal in a difficult time. Munich is and remains at the pinnacle of football. For me, the opening match of the 2006 World Cup in Munich is unforgettable. We will, if we’ve come out of this crisis by then, bring together people from all over the world and welcome them as gracious hosts, all thanks to football. Fans can await the four matches in Munich, especially the three Germany games, with great anticipation.”

DFB EURO GmbH managing director Philipp Lahm, who is also an honorary citizen and ambassador for the city of Munich for UEFA EURO 2020, explained: “We’re pleased with the city's decision. We would like to thank all those who have worked tirelessly to ensure that Munich will be able to witness exciting football in the summer of 2021: the city of Munich, the Allianz Arena and FC Bayern München. This is a great prospect for great sport, joie de vivre and a normality that we’re all missing at the moment, especially after the corona-induced state of emergency. We will take on the responsibility of celebrating my home city Munich as a capital of European football with great care.”

DFB general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius said: “We welcome the decision made by the city of Munich, and want to thank our partners there. The DFB, the Free State of Bavaria, the Bavarian state capital, the Allianz Arena and FC Bayern have once again shown great cooperation and full support for this European project. We’re happy that we can work together with our partners in Germany and UEFA, even in these challenging times, to be able to offer people hope through football – with humility and the necessary flexibility.”