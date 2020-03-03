“Munich loves Europe”: just 100 days to go until the EUROs

Preparations have kicked into high gear, as the excitement continues to rise: in just 100 days, the 2020 EUROs will kick-off in Rome on 12th June. Munich will also take part in this special edition of the European Championships, which will be hosted by 12 cities in 12 countries. All three of Germany’s group stage matches against current World champions France (116th June), defending European champions Portugal (20th June) and a third yet-to-be-determined opponent (24th June; opponent TBD at the end of March) will take place in Munich. Munich will also play host to one quarterfinal match on 3rd July.

After having been a host city during the 2006 World Cup, the Bavarian capital will once again present itself as a welcoming, cosmopolitan city of football lovers – both in and outside of the stadium. The UEFA EURO 2020 Festival Munich will serve up an extensive program of events to bring the tournament spirit to the city. The main location for the festival will be the Olympiapark, which also served as the main location for multiple events in 2006. Visitors can look forward to exciting events for the full length of the tournament’s 31-day long run. Fans will be able to take advantage of public viewing at the Fan Zone for all 51 games. The biggest viewing screen will be in the Olympic lake, where visitors will be able to watch the games from the opposing lawns. Both fans and families will be able to make themselves at home in the Football Village, where various UEFA EURO 2020 sponsors will set up impressive interactive and digital displays.

Multicultural programming

The floating football pitch in the lake at the Olympiapark will play host to tournaments for all ages (hosted by the Bayrisches Fußball-Verband), and will also show skill demonstrations. The main stage will feature a variety of multicultural programming, presented with the support of Antenne Bayern. There will be daily live music featuring something for everyone, including British singer Tom Gregory (“Small steps”), the Antenne Bayern Band, Antenne Bayern DJs Florian Weiß and Basti Schäch as well as a variety of tribute bands ranging from PINK, Guns ‘n’ Roses, Queen and AC/DC. On 5th July, the stage will be taken over by classical music and jazz. The day will feature classical music and jazz inspired by the 12 host nations, including a performance by the Bavarian Youth Jazz Orchestra.

Visitors will also be able to take advantage of a wide range of culinary options. Those who are looking to blow off some steam will be right at home at the Department for Sport and Development, where there will be an area available for both young and old to play around.

Lahm and Sasic to help present banner

There will also be plenty more to experience on every matchday. Munich's event programming will take place around the city, especially in the city centre. Street performers will entertain visitors, while light installations will light up various local monuments. The Marienhof will host an open air art gallery, where visitors will have 24-hour access to view the artwork. The exhibition will feature works of art from local youths on the topic of football.

To kick off the final wave of preparations, city councillor Kathrin Abele (as a representative of mayor Dieter Reiter), Beatrix Zurek (Head of Sports), Marion Schöne (CEO of the Olympiapark München GmbH, Philipp Lahm (UEFA 2020 ambassador and CEO of the DFB EURO GmbH), Celia Šašić (special advisor to the DFB EURO GmbH), and Klaus Cyron (CEO of S&K Marketing) will present a banner inscribed with “Munich loves Europe,” which will remain up on the roof of the smaller Olympiahalle until the end of the tournament.

created by dfb/mmc