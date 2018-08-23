Munich - A World City with Heart

Die Mannschaft are faced with a challenging tie to kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign, as they take on newly crowned World Cup winners France in Munich on 6th September (20:45 CEST). DFB Fan Club member Christian Häuslmaier reveals what arriving fans for the game can expect in the Bavarian capital.

The 50-year-old is Munich through-and-through and has been living in the south-east suburb of Giesing his entire life. “I cannot imagine a better place to live,” says Christian, who has followed the national across the globe at many away matches. Even though the slogan “Weltstadt mit Herz” [World City with Heart] is a little cheesy, “it hits the nail on the head” according to the Munich native.

Hidden delights

And who better to know that than Michael, who sees Viktualienmarkt, the city’s old-town market, as his own living room. The city’s charm can be best seen in the Old Town, where the many beer gardens, the Isar River and the Old and New Town Hall in the main city square Marienplatz best characterize the city in the modern age. A view out from the Olympic Tower, built for the 1972 games, gives a stunning panoramic of the surrounding area stretching as far as the Bavarian Alps. “The proximity to the mountains, as well as the many lakes, makes Munich incomparable to anywhere else,” says Christian.

Fans can enjoy a great view from the Town Hall tower in Marienplatz, a view which Christian believes is “a bit hidden and unknown to many to Munich residents,” thus making it an insider’s tip for visitors. For an alternative view, Christian recommends a trip up the spire of St Peters Church – the oldest known church in Munich – located on the corner of Marienplatz. To best explore the city, Christian recommends buying a day ticket for Munich’s public transport network, which includes access to trains, the underground and trams. “Prices are reasonable and you don’t need to be an expert to know which tariff is best to choose,” he insists.

Weißwurst before noon

Christian’s final must is a visit to one of Munich’s many beer gardens. The DFB Fan Club member personally recommends a visit to Hirschgarten, located west of the city centre, or in good weather a trip to a Flaucher beer garden on the Isar river bank, located south of the city centre in Sendling. Anyone who gets there before midday should try a typical Bavarian “Weißwurst” with a pretzel and sweet mustard. But take note: you must always order your white sausage one at a time, not in pairs. “Those are the rules,” tells Christian. For the later hours he recommends typical Bavarian foods such as a ‘Schweinebraten’ [roast pork] with white cabbage and ‘Knödel’ [dumpling].

Before the match against France, Christian suggests fans meet at either Viktualienmarkt or Marienplatz in the city centre, before jumping on the U6 towards Fröttmanning (direction Garching-Forschungszentrum), where the Allianz Arena is located. Christian fully recommends this method of reaching the stadium, as opposed to driving. “You save money on parking fees and time getting out of the stadium after the match,” he advises. Finally, anyone who wants to head back into town after the match should pay attention to the opening hours of Munich’s many restaurants and bars, as “the world city with heart does sometimes go to sleep early!